‘Burren in Bloom,’ the annual celebration of the rich biodiversity of the Burren, will take place online again this year.

It will run from Tuesday, May 18, to Saturday, May 22, from 8:00p.m to 9:15p.m every evening.

Events will feature inspiring community initiatives from the Burren and beyond; short presentations by local enthusiasts on their favourite Burren flora; and in-depth talks with some of the leading specialists in biodiversity, like orchid expert Brendan Sayers; naturalist, David Cabot; and ecologist and author, Pádraic Fogarty.

Áine Bird, coordinator of the Burrenbeo Trust, said that ‘Burren in Bloom’ – now in its 16th year – is a fantastic occasion to engage with and learn about our natural heritage in the biodiversity hot spot that is the Burren.

“While the online platform may not let us physically be in the Burren to experience it, it does give us the opportunity to hear from a variety of inspiring voices on biodiversity from across the country.

“We are also delighted to be partnering this year with the national biodiversity data centre’s All-Ireland pollinator plan, to specially focus on the important role of community stewardship in biodiversity actions,” she said.

What to expect

To kickstart the events, on the evening of Tuesday 18, six community groups that have recently completed a biodiversity training programme with Burrenbeo Trust will launch biodiversity plans for their areas.

The Burrenbeo conservation volunteers, who have been working in the Burren for the past 10 years, will also reflect on their decade of work in the region.

On May 19, there will be the chance to hear the stories of two inspirational communities, Ennis Tidy Towns and the Monaghan Dispersed Orchard Project, both of which have been commended for carrying out biodiversity in their places.

Short presentations by entomologist Dara Stanley on ‘My Top Ten Burren Flowers and Bees’; by herbalist, Lisa Guinan on ‘My Top Ten Burren Medicinal Flowers’; and by botanist, Cillian Roden on ‘My Top Ten Burren Rare Plants and Places’, will be followed by more in-depth talks by keynote speakers on the evenings of May 20, 21 and 22.

The keynote talks include ‘Writing about the Burren: the jewel in the ecological crown of Ireland’ with naturalist and author, David Cabot; ‘Gems of the first water – Burren orchids’ with orchid specialist, Brendan Sayers; and ‘Farming vs. rewilding for biodiversity’ with ecologist, author and campaign officer with Irish Wildlife Trust, Pádraic Fogarty.

Áine said:

“We invite everyone with an interest in our natural heritage to attend this year’s ‘Burren in Bloom’ and join us in celebrating the national biodiversity week, May 17 to 23, and world bee day – Thursday, May 20 – which fall within this week.”

All events are free to attend but registration is essential. ‘Burren in Bloom’ is partially supported by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Heritage Council. The programme of events and registration links can be found here.