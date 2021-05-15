Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan is urging people all over Ireland to show their love for nature as National Biodiversity Week begins.

Running from Saturday, May 15, to Sunday, May 23, Biodiversity Week gives everyone in Ireland “the chance to explore the rich variety of natural life in Ireland, interact with experts and find out more about the natural world around them”.

‘Take time away from screens’ this National Biodiversity Week

Encouraging everyone to get outdoors and enjoy nature, Minister Noonan said:

“This National Biodiversity Week, let’s all take some time to get away from screens and go outside – look up at the sky and notice the birds; look down at the soil and notice the insects; look around at the sheer variety of life; and take a moment to really appreciate how amazing it all is.

“You don’t need to know the names of the different species or anything about their lives to know that nature is wonderful.

“It’s about noticing it, being inspired by it, cherishing it and valuing it for its own sake.

“And that’s something everyone can do, no matter who they are, where they live or what they’re interested in. Nature is our heritage – it’s for all of us. So let’s get out there and enjoy it.”

#LoveNature

As Covid-19 restrictions ease, the #LoveNature campaign aims to mark the week by raising awareness of Ireland’s biodiversity and nature conservation by promoting public engagement through digital resources and, where possible, in person.

Acknowledging the connection many people forged with nature during the pandemic, Minister Noonan added:

“The past year has shown us just how important it is to connect with the natural world and what that can do for us in terms of solace, a sense of peace and wonder, as well as our physical health.

“Now that public health restrictions allow us to travel beyond our counties, we can experience the ecosystems we haven’t for a while – out to the coast, or inland to a raised bog or woodland, or up into the mountains.

“Wherever you go, the diversity and variety of life is all around you. Let’s celebrate that this week.”

Details of new projects are to come in the week ahead, including a “first of its kind” peatland restoration project and a major marine scientific programme.

There are a number of landmark days throughout the week, including World Bee Day on Thursday (May 20), Natura 2000 Day on Friday (May 21) and the UN International Day for Biological Diversity on Saturday (May 22).