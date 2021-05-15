Students and staff at Banagher College, Co. Offaly, are holding a calf raffle to raise funds for the Hooves 4 Hospice project.

The raffle, which is being run online as well as locally, has already raised over €6,000 for the Hooves 4 Hospice project, which has seen Lions Club members undertake to raise €1 million to provide a level three hospice for the midlands.

The calf raffle is the latest in a series of cancer service fundraisers organised at Banagher College, where agricultural science teacher, Breed Hassett, received huge support after getting a breast cancer diagnosis.

“In April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I started my treatment journey during the summer. By September when schools returned I had started my chemotherapy,” said Breed.

“As Covid had disrupted the normal Transition Year programme, the TY coordinating team were looking for ways to keep students actively engaged.

“One of my colleagues approached me and asked me would I mind if the TY year fundraised for breast cancer services. I agreed and a plan was formulated,” she said.

#milesformissH

#milesformissH was the name of the plan. “The TY students agreed to walk the total length of my journey from Kinnitty where I live, to St. James’ Hospital where I was receiving 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

“Myself and my colleague, Teresa Cushen, started the walk with the virtual pink run in October,” Breed said.

“I spoke to the TY year, to thank them for undertaking this initiative. I explained how my mother had died at the age of 41 from cancer but with advancements in medicine and detection, more and more people were beating cancer.

“Within a matter of weeks, all my colleagues; students, both past and present; and the wider community got involved. Everyone clocked their miles and donations kept coming in,” said Breed.

“The fundraiser had participants not just in Banagher and Kinnitty, but as far afield as Spain, Australia, Canada, and Lebanon. By the time the fundraiser concluded before Christmas €1,4500 had been raised for breast cancer research,” she said.

“The support the fundraiser received and the support I received at a personal level from the school community and the wider community was incredible. That support made my cancer journey feel so much shorter.”

Calf raffle

Breed, who is currently completing the final stages of her cancer treatment, is now involved in a new fundraiser – a calf raffle.

“A friend and cattle dealer in conversation last November had promised to sponsor a calf in the spring for a fundraiser. I had forgotten the conversation until my husband rang one afternoon to say Martin Finnerty was coming out with the calf,” Breed said.

“I got on the phone immediately with the TY coordinating team and a new fundraiser was set in motion. We decided this time we would collaborate with the fundraising initiative Hooves 4 Hospice as there is no hospice in the midlands.

“I am very lucky to have caught my breast cancer early, and I will make a full recovery. Unfortunately, there are many people who are not so lucky,” said Breed.

Tickets for the calf raffle at €5 each are being sold online here. The link can be accessed on the Banagher College website.

“We have 12 different prizes. Our first prize is a three night stay in the Minella Hotel in Clonmel, and our second prize is the Angus cross calf, named Dandelion by my daughter, or the value of the calf,” said Breed.

The draw will take place on May 19.