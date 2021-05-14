Thousands of letters from farmers across Northern Ireland warning the proposed Climate Change Bill could decimate the region’s agricultural industry appear to have fallen on deaf ears as politicians voted the bill through its second stage.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union lobbied politicians and urged members to write to their local MLAs to warn of the bill’s potential impact. It’s understood a template letter drafted by the union was downloaded more than 4,500 times. It’s not known how many farmers went on to send it to their local representatives, however, dozens claimed to have done so online.

If passed, the Climate Change Bill would legislate a net-zero target for Greenhouse Gas emissions for Northern Ireland by 2050.

Critics of the bill warn this puts “unreasonable demands” on the region’s farming industry and risks simply off-shoring food production to parts of the world where farming is less sustainable.

However, despite the warnings, the Climate Change Bill was tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey and passed its second stage with 58 ayes to 29 noes on Monday night (May 10).

The bill will now move on to the committee stage for more detailed scrutiny before returning for further consideration.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt said he could only hope MLAs would make amendments to the bill to lessen its impact.

But how did your local MLA vote? Agriland has the full breakdown of all 90 MLAs, including those who did not attend, by constituency below.

East Belfast

Andy Allen (UUP) – AYE

Joanne Bunting (DUP) – NO

Naomi Long (APNI) – AYE

Chris Lyttle (APNI) – AYE

Robin Newton (DUP) – NO

South Belfast

Clare Bailey (Green Party) – AYE

Paula Bradshaw (APNI) – AYE

Deirdre Hargey (SF) – AYE

Matthew O’Toole (SDLP) – AYE

Christopher Stalford (DUP) – NOT PRESENT

West Belfast

Gerry Carroll (PBP) – AYE

Órlaithí Flynn (SF) – AYE

Alex Maskey (SF) – NOT PRESENT

Fra McCann (SF) – AYE

Pat Sheehan (SF) – AYE

North Belfast

Paula Bradley (DUP) – NO

William Humphrey (DUP) – AYE

Gerry Kelly (SF) – AYE

Nichola Mallon (SDLP) – AYE

Carál Ní Chuilín (SF) – AYE

North Down

Alan Chambers (UUP) – AYE

Gordon Dunne (DUP) – NO

Alex Easton (DUP) – NO

Andrew Muir (APNI) – AYE

Rachel Woods (GP) – AYE

Strangford

Kellie Armstrong (APNI) – AYE

Harry Harvey (DUP) – NO

Michelle McIlveen (DUP) – NO

Mike Nesbitt (UUP) – AYE

Peter Weir (DUP) -NO

Lagan Valley

Robbie Butler (UUP) – AYE

Pat Catney (SDLP) – AYE

Paul Givan (DUP) – NO

Trevor Lunn (Independent) – AYE

Edwin Poots (DUP) – NO

South Down

Sinéad Bradley (SDLP) – AYE

Sinéad Ennis (SF) – AYE

Colin McGrath (SDLP) – AYE

Emma Rogan (SF) – AYE

Jim Wells (Ind) – AYE

Upper Bann

Doug Beattie (UUP) – AYE

Jonathan Buckley (DUP) – NO

Diane Dodds (DUP) – NO

Dolores Kelly (SDLP) – AYE

John O’Dowd (SF) – AYE

Newry & Armagh

Cathal Boylan (SF) – AYE

William Irwin (DUP) – NO

Liz Kimmins (SF) – AYE

Justin McNulty (SDLP) – AYE

Conor Murphy (SF) – AYE

Fermanagh & South Tyrone

Rosemary Barton (UUP) – NO

Jemma Dolan (SF) – AYE

Arlene Foster (DUP) – NO

Colm Gildernew (SF) – AYE

Seán Lynch (SF) – AYE

West Tyrone

Thomas Buchanan (DUP) – NO

Nicola Brogan (SF) – AYE

Declan McAleer (SF) – AYE

Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) – AYE

Maolíosa McHugh (SF) – AYE

Mid Ulster

Keith Buchanan (DUP) – NO

Linda Dillon (SF) – AYE

Patsy McGlone (SDLP) – AYE

Michelle O’Neill (SF) – AYE

Emma Sheerin (SF) – AYE

Foyle

Martina Anderson (SF) – AYE

Mark H. Durkan (SDLP) – AYE

Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) -AYE

Karen Mullan (SF) -AYE

Gary Middleton (DUP) – NO

East Londonderry

Caoimhe Archibald (SF) – AYE

Maurice Bradley (DUP) – NO

Cara Hunter (SDLP) – AYE

George Robinson (DUP) – NO

Claire Sugden (Ind) – AYE

North Antrim

Jim Allister (TUV) – NO

Paul Frew (DUP) – NO

Philip McGuigan (SF) – AYE

Mervyn Storey (DUP) – NO

Robin Swann (UUP) – NOT PRESENT

South Antrim

Steve Aiken (UUP) – AYE

John Blair (APNI) – AYE

Pam Cameron (DUP) – NO

Trevor Clarke (DUP) – NO

Declan Kearney (SF) – AYE

East Antrim

Roy Beggs Jr. (UUP) – NO

Stewart Dickson (APNI) – AYE

David Hilditch (DUP) – NO

Gordon Lyons (DUP) – NO

John Stewart (UUP) – AYE