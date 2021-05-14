Waikato Milking Systems and Nedap have formed a new partnership and have announced the launch of two new products today (Friday, May 14).

Waikato Milking Systems unveiled its new cow monitoring system, CowTraQ, and its new TracHQ automation platform – both of which will be powered by Nedap.

According to the partner firms, the CowTraQ system and TracHQ platform, powered by Nedap, will offer dairy farmers “advantages”, including:

Turning cow data into “real-time and relevant” alerts, to-do lists, reports and barn maps to help manage and control the herd. A collar combines animal identification, heat detection, health monitoring, herd performance trends and cow locating to improve herd performance;

“Seamless integration” with other Waikato Milking Systems automation systems, herd management programs and software tools;

“Dependable, robust technology proven across wide-ranging environmental conditions” and farm management systems.

A research and development team “continually cultivating new tools including Augmented Reality”.

Commenting, Waikato Milking Systems executive chairman Jamie Mikkelson said: “Our technology and partnership with Nedap begin a new era in dairy management.

“Waikato Milking Systems is excited to add these cow monitoring and herd management solutions to its broad portfolio of automation tools.

“They will strengthen dairy farm management and animal care, provide farmers the assurance that proper animal care occurs in a timely manner and expand dairy farmer access to cutting-edge technology and dairy management capabilities,” he added.

Bertino Verstege, Nedap livestock management managing director said:

“Advanced herd monitoring and management technologies have become vital tools for dairy farms throughout the world

“Nedap is proud to add Waikato Milking Systems to its valued distributor network of leading international dairy industry companies.

“We are committed to our shared vision of long-term investments to enhance dairy farming and to provide today’s and future farmers a profitable and sustainable future.”