A new livestock traders association has been established by stakeholders in the industry, it has been announced.

Dubbed the Livestock Traders of Ireland, the new organisation comprises cattle dealers and traders around the country.

While the new organisation will be primarily focused on internal trade within the country, it will be working in close cooperation with its sister organisation the Irish Livestock Stakeholder Association.

In a statement today (Friday, May 14) announcing its formation, the new association said:

“Our association aims to bring transparency into the business.

As all registered livestock traders already adhere to the Department of Agriculture rules, we feel that it is time to implement a higher welfare standard and to form a structured representative group to discuss all aspects of the business.

“We, as an organisation, are requesting all registered livestock traders to sign up and become a member. This will help to ensure a future for the business,” the new association claimed.

“This organisation will be built on the strength of transparency, welfare and is open to hearing any other issues within the industry.”

Promising further announcements next week, the livestock trader organisation concluded by stating any inquiries can be made via email to [email protected].