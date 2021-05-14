Over €330,000 has been paid in fees and expenses to members of the Climate Action Advisory Council (CCAC) over the past four years.

The information was presented to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan after she posed a parliamentary question (PQ) in the Dáil requesting details from the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, of remuneration to members of the council.

Fees and expenses

In response to the PQ, the minister said that the CCAC was set up in January 2016 with eleven members appointed by the government, acting in a part-time capacity for a five-year period.

He added that the overall costs associated with the operation of the council are “provided for through the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)”.

Minister Ryan’s response continued:

“Ordinary members of the advisory council receive an annual remuneration of €9,800, with the [chairperson] receiving an annual remuneration of €16,250.

This, he added, is in line with the scale of Department of Public Expenditure and Reform approved fees for chairpersons and members of state boards.

Advertisement

The statement from the minister added: “In line with the ‘One Person One Salary’ remuneration policy for public servants, members of the advisory council already in receipt of a public service salary, may not receive any further remuneration by virtue of their membership of the council.

“However, in certain cases, remuneration is paid directly to the member’s parent institution to offset the costs of that member’s commitments to the advisory council.

“Members of the advisory council also receive travel and subsistence expenses in line with public service rates,” he continued. 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Total CCAC members’ fees 87,010 75,050 75,050 75,050 16,250 328,410 Travel & subsistence 2,742 1,777 2,265 1,145 0 7,929 Total cost 89,752 76,827 77,315 76,195 16,250 336,339 Sum of CCAC remuneration to date Data source: DECC

Climate Change Advisory Council

The CCAC is an independent advisory body tasked with assessing and advising on how Ireland is making the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient and environmentally sustainable economy.

The council conducts evidence-based analysis on how best to respond to the impact of climate change and provide advice on the most effective policies to help with Ireland’s transition to a low carbon economy.

The council is tasked with providing regular reports regarding Ireland’s progress in achieving its national policy goals and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets agreed by the European Union.