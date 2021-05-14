Members of An Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer from a property in Co. Meath earlier this week.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, according to local Gardaí.

Trailer theft

In an appeal for information on the incident, Gardaí based in Co. Meath said:

“Kells Gardaí are investigating the theft of a TUFF MAC mac 8ft x 5ft trailer almost identical to the one in the photo.

“It is believed that the trailer was stolen between 8:00pm on [Monday] May 10, and 11:00am on [Wednesday] May 12, 2021, from the rear of a house in Oldcastle.

“If anybody spots the trailer for sale on any online auction site or perhaps knows where the trailer might be please give the Gardaí in Kells a call on: 046-9240999,” the Garda post concludes.

Advertisement

Livestock killed in M3 collision

In other news, members of An Garda Síochána are also investigating a road traffic incident that occurred in Co. Meath yesterday (Wednesday, May 12) on the M3 motorway.

A number of cows were killed in this incident. According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved three vehicles on the M3 northbound.

The road had been closed between J5 Dunboyne and J6 Dunshaughlin. No injuries had been reported.

A graphic video also emerged on social media of the incident, which shows at least three animals dead amid the debris of the incident.

In the footage, a knackery lorry can also be seen parked close to the scene of the accident on the Meath stretch of motorway.