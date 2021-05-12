A number of cows have been killed in a traffic incident in Co. Meath earlier today (Wednesday, May 12) on the M3 motorway.

The incident occurred near Dunshaughlin, in the east of the county.

Motorway accident

In a brief statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the M3 northbound.

“The road is closed between J5 Dunboyne and J6 Dunshaughlin. Delays are expected.

“No injuries have been reported. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

A graphic video has also emerged on social media of the incident, which shows at least three animals dead amid the debris of the incident.

Advertisement

In the footage a knackery lorry can also be seen parked close to the scene of the accident on the Meath stretch of motorway.

2 arrested at Carlisle Limousin sale

In other news, a man and a woman were arrested after a dispute broke out at a Limousin cattle sale at Borderway Mart in Carlisle in the UK.

Police in Cumbria were called out to the dispute which occurred at around 8:50 last Thursday evening (May 6).

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old male, from Sheffield, sustained a slight injury to his head.

“A 53-year-old male from Shropshire was arrested for assault and later cautioned for the offence.

“Also, a 57-year-old female from Shropshire was arrested for public order offence and also cautioned.”