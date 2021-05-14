Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim for today (Friday, May 14).

From 12:00pm this afternoon until 9:00pm tonight, there is a risk of thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are expected, with a risk of localised flooding.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

There will be scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms bringing some local travel disruption. The warning is in place from 12:00pm today until 8:00pm.

Mixed bag of weather following thunderstorm

Overall, there is a mixed bag in terms of the weather forecast for the weekend with some sunshine predicted, albeit accompanied by heavy downpours in some areas.

The national forecaster said that tonight, rain will continue to spread northwards and will affect most areas overnight, and parts of Ulster will hold dry.

Showers will follow into west Munster by the morning. There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 7°, with light to moderate easterly breezes.

On Saturday morning, there will be outbreaks of rain over the northern half of the country, with showers in Munster.

Sunshine and showers will extend northwards and become widespread in the afternoon. Showers will be heaviest over the southern half of the country, some thundery and with hail.

On Saturday night, showers will mostly die out. There will be some clear spells over the northern half of the country.

It will be cloudier further south with some rain or drizzle near south and southeast coasts. There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°, with mostly light northeast breezes.

Sunday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, becoming widespread during the afternoon, some heavy or thundery.

There will be highest temperatures of 12° to 15°, with light to moderate northerly breezes. On Sunday night, showers will mostly die out. There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 7°.