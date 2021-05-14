Gardaí are investigating the theft of approximately 200 laurel plants that were stolen from a field in Gillstown, Athboy, Co. Meath.

In a social media post, Meath Crime Prevention said the plants were stolen between May 6 and 12.

Plants were imported from Holland

Meath Crime Prevention said:

“The hedging was planted at the time of the theft and would have taken a considerable time to remove.

“The plants are unique owing to their size, 1.4m – 1.5m in height and the fact that they are rootballed.

“These plants were imported from Holland and the combined value of them is approximately €1,800.”

An Garda Síochána has asked anyone who may have observed any vehicles or persons acting suspiciously in the area between May 6 and May 12 to make contact with Kells Garda Station; 046-9280820.

Gardaí appeal for info following theft of trailer

Members of An Garda Síochána in Kells have also issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer from a property earlier this week.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, according to local Gardaí.

In an appeal for information on the incident, Gardaí said:

“Kells Gardaí are investigating the theft of a TUFF MAC mac 8ft x 5ft trailer almost identical to the one in the photo.

“It is believed that the trailer was stolen between 8:00pm on [Monday] May 10, and 11:00am on [Wednesday] May 12, 2021, from the rear of a house in Oldcastle.”

If anyone sees the trailer for sale on any online auction site or knows where the trailer might be, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Kells.