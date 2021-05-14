Wilsons Auctions has been reappointed by Bord Na Móna to act as auctioneers and sales agents for the organisation through 2021 and beyond.

The contract will see Wilsons Auctions prepare and execute the sale of thousands of assets and equipment surplus to requirements, across a number of auctions.

Items range from tractors and excavators to bulldozers and machine attachments.

The news comes following the completion of two year of auctions Wilsons Auctions managed on behalf of Bord Na Móna. The company has been in business for 85 years.

Wilsons mobile auctions

The mobile auction team was able to undertake two off-site auctions while adapting to a new way of working and observing government guidelines.

The company has said that this experience has demonstrated that online auctions can work as a successful alternative to the traditional way of selling machines on site. Ricky Wilson

Wilsons Auctions director, Ricky Wilson said

“We are delighted to have been awarded this second contract by Bord Na Móna, having thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Bord Na Móna over the past two years.

“We are very proud to have been selected to continue this working relationship and look forward to kick-starting this new contract with the upcoming auction.”

The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday, June 19, with assets being auctioned from Bord Na Móna’s Derrygreenagh site.

Bidding is online only and there will be around 27 tractors going under the hammer.























Bord Na Móna has always been operators of Ford, and then New Holland tractors and the upcoming sale reflects their dedication to the brand.

Of particular interest to the smaller farmer is a 60hp Ford 4610 complete with front end loader.

There are also several examples of tractors in the briefly used ‘Terracotta’ livery of New Holland which might be of interest to collectors.

For those looking for a little more power at a reasonable price, several New Holland 8360s are to go under the hammer.