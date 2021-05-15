Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon and evening (Saturday, May 15), with the warning in place from 12:00pm to 9:00pm. There will be heavy downpours, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.

Weather after thunderstorm warning

Showers will largely die out early tonight, with most areas becoming dry with clear spells and just isolated showers, according to the national forecaster.

It will be cloudier for a time in the southwest with patchy light rain and drizzle. There will be lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°, with mist and fog developing in a light variable breeze.

Mist and fog will clear early tomorrow morning (Sunday), leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Showers will again become widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy with the risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Showers will gradually drift southwards in the evening and the north and northwest will become mainly dry. There will be highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Heavy showers will die out early on Sunday night and the rest of the night will be dry in many places with some clear spells. There will be lowest temperatures of 4° to 8° in light to moderate northwest winds, becoming westerly.

Sunshine start to the week

Monday will bring some sunshine and while there will be showers across the country, they won’t be as heavy and as numerous as previous days, with good dry spells too.

There will be highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in mostly moderate westerly winds, fresher in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

Monday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and just a few isolated showers. There will be lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° in mostly light to moderate southwest to west winds, increasing fresh in coastal parts of the north and west.