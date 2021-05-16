With the return of buyers ringside imminent, a sense of normality, finally, is coming back into our lives – with many looking forward to heading to their local mart next week.

For many, the mart is not just a place to buy and sell cattle. For some, it is very much a place for social interaction, and has been missed by many who would go on a weekly basis.

Speaking about the return of farmers ringside next week, assistant mart manager of Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin Murphy, spoke to Agriland during the week.

He said: “It’s great to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. We are looking forward to seeing people back around the ring from next week.

“This week we noticed a drop off in numbers at our cattle sale, and I’d say it was down to farmers being able to come back around the ring next week and they just decided to hold off bringing cattle this week.

“As well as being able to buy and sell in the flesh from next week on, the social aspect of being able to go to the mart was as a big a miss for many.

“As mart managers, our job before the pandemic was to try and get people into the mart, but since Covid-19 struck it’s been the exact opposite – we’ve had to try and keep them away,” he added.

“However, thankfully, from next week on, we can welcome back people to the mart, but at the same time, we will be abiding by HSE and department guidelines similar to before – because we are not out of this just yet (Covid-19).

“We will only be able to accommodate so many people in the rings and everyone will have to be a minimum of 2m apart.

“You must wear a mask upon entering the mart and adhere to all other guidelines set out,” he concluded.