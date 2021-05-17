The pink bales that have become a regular feature in parts of the Irish rural landscape in recent years are set to return in 2021 as Dairygold links up once more with the Irish Cancer Society.

The southern co-op has returned as a proud “Pink Partner” to encourage women all over rural Ireland to check themselves for early signs of breast cancer.

Early detection is key and provides the best chance of effective treatment for the illness.

Dairygold’s farmer members and farmers across Ireland are being encouraged to use the pink bale wrap across the summer in an effort to draw attention to the campaign and its purpose which could potentially save lives.

Commenting on the pink bales initiative, Rosemary Simmons, national fundraising lead at the Irish Cancer Society, said:

“Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Ireland, with an estimated 3,700 people diagnosed with the disease each year.

“Wrap It Pink plays a vital role in supporting the Society’s early detection messaging and indeed funding innovative cancer research and services to support those affected by breast cancer in Ireland.

“On behalf of everyone impacted by breast cancer in Ireland, we thank Dairygold and its members of the farming community for their continued support.”

Since this partnership began in 2015 Dairygold has raised over €100,000 from Wrap It Pink and other various initiatives for the Irish Cancer Society with monies raised going towards funding vital breast cancer research and also support for patients and their families.

These supports include free transportation to attend chemotherapy appointments and Night Nurses providing end of life care to patients in their own homes.

Liam O’Flaherty, head of Dairygold Agri Business, said: “Our Wrap It Pink campaign has always had a two-fold objective of raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society while also raising awareness of breast cancer across rural Ireland.

“We are very proud to play our part in assisting the Irish Cancer Society in what is a most worthwhile cause and are most grateful to our own members and other farmers nationwide who have supported Wrap It Pink over the past six years”