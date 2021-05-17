Farm plastics, including the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) and the collection of farm plastics, will be the topic of discussion at this week’s meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine.

The committee will examine the levy and the collection of farm plastics with representatives from James Fitzgerald Agricultural Services and the IFFPG tomorrow (Tuesday May 18) at 3:30pm.

The meeting will consist of two sessions:

Session 1, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, featuring representatives from James Fitzgerald Agricultural Services; and

• Session 2, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm, featuring representatives from Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG).

The meeting at 3:30pm will be broadcast from Committee Room 3 of Leinster House.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, committee chair Jackie Cahill said:

“For nearly 40 years, farmers, agri-services and groups have been leading the way in relation to dealing with farm plastics in Ireland.

Irish farmers are leaders in Europe when it comes to silage wrap and pit cover waste recycling – with an 80% recycling level. But even with these positive outcomes, there is still a lot that can be done and there are always new challenges.

The cathaoirleach added: “The committee welcomes discussions on the ongoing work of the IFFPG, the IFFPG levy, funding, farm plastics collection and the wider recycling market.

“The committee and I also look forward to hearing from James Fitzgerald Agricultural Services on the concerns and challenges around waste management.”

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.

The Dáil representatives include: Martin Browne (Sinn Féin); Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fáil); Matt Carthy (Sinn Féin); Michael Collins (independent); Michael Fitzmaurice (independent); Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil); Paul Kehoe (Fine Gael); Brian Leddin

(Green Party); and Michael Ring (Fine Gael).

Meanwhile, members from the Seanad comprise: Victor Boyhan (independent); Lynn Boylan (Sinn Féin); Paul Daly (Fianna Fáil); Tim Lombard (Fine Gael); and Denis O’Donovan (Fianna Fáil).