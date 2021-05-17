Charity agri fundraiser Hooves 4 Hospice will be holding its much-anticipated sale this weekend – with proceeds raised from the sale going to provide a level three hospice for the midlands region.

The sale will take place this Saturday, May 22, at 11:00a.m in Carrigallen Mart, Co. Leitrim.

In a message to farmers, organisers of the event said: “We are seeking farmers to donate a calf for a sale in Carrigallen Mart. This is a ringside sale and online auction – and will include dairy heifer and beef calves.

“We would also welcome your support in the purchase of these calves for sale. The sale is in support of the Hooves 4 Hospice Project, raising funds to provide a level three hospice for the midland counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

“Your support would be greatly appreciated,” the organisers conclude. For those wishing to find out more, further information can be obtained from Eugene Fitzpatrick or Cecil Bennett, on: 087-2751545; or 086-3640779 respectively.

Alternatively, people can visit the charity fundraiser’s website here where donations can also be made.

Hooves 4 Hospice

The project aims to raise €1 million to provide such a hospice, according to the chairman of the campaign, Pat Lalor, who explained:

“The midland region of counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, is now the only area in the Ireland which does not have a level three regional hospice.

“A level three hospice is a state-of-the-art purpose built facility where end-of-life care is provided by specially trained doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

“The funding model that has been used everywhere else in the country involves the hospice building costs being met by the local community, and the ongoing service costs being met by the HSE,” the Westmeath farmer said.