Owners of listed buildings in Northern Ireland could be eligible for a share of a £200,000 fund aimed at supporting roof repairs to protected buildings.

Owners can avail of up to £5,000 for repair works associated with roofs including chimneys and gutters while up to £10,000 is available for the repair of thatched roofs.

It’s part of a £350,000 package of support being provided to the built heritage sector by the Northern Ireland Executive this year.

Launching the fund, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Our listed buildings are a precious resource which provide character to our place and remind us of our shared history. It is important that we work together to ensure that they are maintained for the future and that the full potential they hold for the present is realised.

“The fund has been designed to allow swift processing of applications to deliver support quickly to where it is needed.

“The focus on roofs reflects an increase in the number of buildings on the Heritage at Risk register over recent years. In many cases, roof problems have been identified as the main cause of decay.

“I would encourage eligible building owners to apply by the deadline of June 21, 2021.”

Is your listed building eligible for support?

The Historic Environment Fund was launched in 2016 and divided into four streams:

Heritage Research;

Heritage Repair;

Heritage Regeneration and

Heritage Revival.

The scheme covers repair work carried out by March 25, 2022, and is open to most types of listed buildings, with the exception of those owned by churches, government and public bodies, housing associations funded by public monies, large commercial organisations, and multinational companies.

Funding will allocated based upon applications received. If oversubscribed, buildings on the Heritage at Risk list, thatch buildings and buildings with owners on qualifying benefits will be prioritised.

All applications will be marked relative to clear criteria and those scoring highest will be supported, subject to their compliance with the scheme.

Further information on how to apply is available on the Department of Communities website.