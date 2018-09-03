Withdrawal notice issued for mince, burgers and bacon

A number of mince and meat products have been withdrawn from the market, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The Irish products in question are all of the Tullyard Farm brand from Co. Meath.

The items subject to withdrawal include: Tullyard Farm Smoked Dry Cure Rashers; Tullyard Farm Dry Cure Streaky Bacon; Tullyard Farm Meat and Poultry 7oz Beef Burgers; and Tullyard Farm Meat and Poultry Mince Beef.

According to the FSAI, the meat products and meat preparations processed in Tullyard Farm, of Oaktree Business Park, Trim, Co. Meath, are being withdrawn as they were processed in an unapproved facility.

The withdrawal affects all batch codes and all best-before dates on the above products.

The products are incorrectly labelled and carry inappropriate identification marks.

No other Tullyard Farm products are known to be affected, the FSAI added.

In a separate announcement today (Monday, September 3), the authority has announced that Tesco Ireland is recalling one batch of its Tesco Organic Almonds, due to the presence of Salmonella.

Tesco Ireland has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batch not to consume it and instead, to return it to a Tesco store.