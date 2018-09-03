Pics: ‘Old-school’ machinery at Autumn Harvest event in Co. Cork

A selection of vintage and classic tractors, combines, silage harvesters and balers turned up at yesterday’s (September 2) ‘Autumn Harvest‘ event at ‘The Farm Grenagh‘ (Ballymorisheen, Grenagh, Co. Cork).

It kicked off around noon and ran through the afternoon.

The weather wasn’t especially kind; intermittent rain dampened the spirits a little – but there was still a worthwhile showing of equipment for budding machinery enthusiasts.

Activities were spread over a 40ac site. 10ac of barley were lined up for cutting, but harvesting was curtailed on the day.

10ac were earmarked for silage harvesting (some of which was cut); while 3ac were destined for ploughing and tilling (primarily using vintage and classic machinery).

Justin Roberts took these shots (below), which aptly captured the essence of the equipment on show.

Advertisement

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

In addition, visitors also had the chance to sample the ‘1960s village’. It was home to: a farmhouse (pre and post-electrification); a forge; a garage; a hardware shop; a communications display; and a school classroom.

In the run-up to the event, patriarch of the family-run farm Mick Forde explained: “People rarely get a chance to see machinery from the 1940s to the 1980s in operation.