Pics: ‘Old-school’ machinery at Autumn Harvest event in Co. Cork
A selection of vintage and classic tractors, combines, silage harvesters and balers turned up at yesterday’s (September 2) ‘Autumn Harvest‘ event at ‘The Farm Grenagh‘ (Ballymorisheen, Grenagh, Co. Cork).
It kicked off around noon and ran through the afternoon.
Activities were spread over a 40ac site. 10ac of barley were lined up for cutting, but harvesting was curtailed on the day.
10ac were earmarked for silage harvesting (some of which was cut); while 3ac were destined for ploughing and tilling (primarily using vintage and classic machinery).
Justin Roberts took these shots (below), which aptly captured the essence of the equipment on show.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
In addition, visitors also had the chance to sample the ‘1960s village’. It was home to: a farmhouse (pre and post-electrification); a forge; a garage; a hardware shop; a communications display; and a school classroom.
In the run-up to the event, patriarch of the family-run farm Mick Forde explained: “People rarely get a chance to see machinery from the 1940s to the 1980s in operation.
“Hundreds of people travel for miles, just like in the olden days. They don’t just come to spectate, but also to get stuck in. It’s a day that celebrates the best of Irish traditional farming.”