Bales go up in smoke in Tipperary barn blaze

A hay barn went up in flames in Co. Tipperary late last week, according to Tipperary Fire and Rescue.

On Thursday evening, August 30, a hay shed went on fire in the north of the county, with Thurles Fire Brigade called in to tend to the matter.

According to Tipperary Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, the Thurles brigade was later joined by crews from Templemore Fire Service to assist in managing the barn blaze.

This was the third significant fire to break out in Co. Tipperary in the space of five days.

3 fires in 5 days

The previous Saturday morning (August 25), the Carrick-on-Suir fire brigade was called to the scene of a shed fire. The fire is understood to have been brought under control with the support of units from both Cahir and Clonmel.

A statement on the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Facebook page explained that members of the Waterford Fire Service based in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, then arrived on the scene and took over the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a commercial premises in Clonmel the following day (Sunday, August 26).

Fire brigade units from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir were called upon to deal with the incident, which was described as “a very large commercial fire“.