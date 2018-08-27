Tipperary Fire and Rescue deals with 2 infernos over the weekend

Tipperary Fire and Rescue attended two separate fires over the course of the weekend, according to its Facebook page.

On Saturday morning (August 25), the Carrick-on-Suir fire brigade was called to the scene of a shed fire. The fire is understood to have been brought under control with the support of units from both Cahir and Clonmel.

A statement on the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Facebook page explained that members of the Waterford Fire Service based in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, then arrived on the scene and took over the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a commercial premises in Clonmel yesterday (Sunday, August 26).

Fire brigade units from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir were called upon to deal with the incident, which was described as “a very large commercial fire“.

The incident occurred in the old meat factory in Clonmel.

A statement on the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Facebook page warned people of the incident yesterday evening.