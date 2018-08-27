Firefighters tackle shed fire in the south-west for 13 hours

Members of the Kerry Fire and Rescue Service recently spent 13 hours battling a shed fire near Tralee, according to Radio Kerry.

It is understood that the fire initially broke out in the shed – which is said to have held approximately 270 4X4 round bales of hay – at 2:30am on Friday, August 24.

Three units of the Kerry Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire, which was located close to the Tralee bypass, the local radio station added.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Maurice O’Connell – a representative of the of the Kerry Fire and Rescue Service – said: “It was quite a long operation. We had three fire crews there for 13 hours. All of the hay had to be taken out and dampened down.

We had issues with smoke on the bypass; the wind was blowing the smoke out onto the bypass. That was a huge concern of ours – especially when people were going to work.

O’Connell confirmed that members of An Garda Siochana assisted the fire service in this regard.

