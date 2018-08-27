Mainly dry weather in store this week

Weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry over the coming days, with some sunny spells also likely, according to Met Eireann.

Today, Monday, will start off quite breezy with some light showers. It will become generally dry later in the morning or early afternoon, with more room for sunshine, the Irish meteorological office added.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16º to 19º, while fresh and gusty west to north-west breezes will become light later in the day.

Tonight is set to continue to be dry with mostly clear skies, as temperatures drop to between 8º and 12º. Winds will be mainly light, but on west coasts a fresh southerly wind may develop.

Meanwhile, it is expected that there will be plenty of opportunities for drying and spraying up until Friday of this week.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be dry and bright for most of the country with some sunshine, Met Eireann explained. During the afternoon and evening, there is a danger of rain developing in the west and north-west.

Highest temperatures of 16º to 20º are forecast, with the highest values most likely in the east. Southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh later in the morning. In the evening, winds will ease again.

Tomorrow night, rain in the west will spread across the country. This will be followed by a clearance from the Atlantic. Temperatures are expected to drop to between 7º and 11º in light westerly winds.

Outlook

Both Wednesday and Thursday look to be mainly dry and fresh days with sunny spells. Highest temperatures on both days will be between 14º and 18º in light breezes, according to Met Eireann.

Nights will be cool with minimum temperatures of 5º to 9º, it added.

Friday is looking mainly dry and bright as well, perhaps there will be a little rain or drizzle in western coastal regions. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 19º.