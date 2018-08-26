17.1ac of what the agent described as “choice quality” agricultural land in a “convenient roadside location” in Breandrum (4 km from Cavan town), is for sale in one parcel through private treaty.

The holding at Breandrum, a quiet rural area, consists primarily of meadow with some grazing elements, said James Spring of estate agent, REA Peter Donohoe.

The land in this estate sale has clearly defined boundaries and is on a straight stretch of road, he said.

The property has 114m² of road frontage and offers good site potential which is subject to planning permission, the agent said.

“The land offers an ideal opportunity for anyone seeking good productive grassland in a convenient location,” Spring said. “It is also ideal for those looking to extend an existing holding.”

Breandrum is located 2.5km from the R198; 6.2km north of Crossdoney village. There are houses on either side of the land.

Spring said that he is seeing increased activity with land sales in recent months. “Prices had been a bit flat over the last two years but have started to increase,” he commented.

Farmers have started to buy again and there is a fairly steady supply. Prior to this, there was a lot of forestry activity.

Spring said that there has been good local interest in the property and that he expects the buyer to be relatively local.

Advertisement

“We get enquiries from Northern Ireland but haven’t sold land to anyone in the north recently. It has all been to either Irish farmers or forestry companies,” the agent said.

Viewing at Breandrum is by appointment only. The guide price is €135,000.