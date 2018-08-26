32ac sale encourages a repair to The Curragh of Kildare

New to the market is a 32.247ac parcel of grassland – with some timber – at Martinstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

All this is generating a lot of interest from farmers in the area, but also from equestrian operators because of its location (close to The Curragh), according to Clive Kavanagh of Jordan estate agents, Newbridge.

“The holding size may also generate interest from hobby farmers or business people looking to construct a house.

Over the last 18 months, we have seen a return of this purchaser to the market for a smaller, quality lot size.

“The land is good quality with extensive road frontage and some superb trees and hedgerows,” he said.

“Situated 7km from Kilcullen and 10km from Kildare and Newbridge, it is centrally located and has the benefit of a never failing water supply with a stream running through it,” said Kavanagh.

Three Lots

The property is within easy access of the M7 and the M9 and is being offered in three lots which includes a valuable 1.6ac site, with mature hedgerows and is ideal for a one-off residence, subject to planning permission.

“It also incorporates a water feature with a small stream along one boundary,” he said.

Lot one comprises the entire holding; lot two consists of the 1.6ac site; and lot three consists of 30.64ac.

The property is situated south of Newbridge (close to Cutbush), and is accessible via a series of local roads that connect the hinterland with the various towns and villages.

Access

The M9 can be accessed at Junction 2 Kilcullen or the M7 and Junction 12 Newbridge. The property is primarily surrounded by agricultural land, with some one-off housing.

The property is for sale by auction on Wednesday, September 26 at 3:00pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, with Jordan quoting €12,000/ac.