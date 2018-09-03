‘Masters in their field’: NPA hails world championship heroes

Congratulations and well wishes are pouring in from all over Ireland following the results from the World Ploughing Contest in Einsiedel, Germany, according to the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

Ireland’s representatives on the world stage, Eamonn Tracey and John Whelan, won first and second places respectively for Ireland at the World Ploughing Contest.

Carlow man Eamonn Tracey is the new world ploughing champion representing Ireland with an outstanding performance in the Conventional Class.

Meanwhile, Wexford’s John Whelan also secured second place result in the Reversible Class.

Managing director of the NPA, Anna May McHugh said: “This is a fantastic win for both men and Irish ploughing as a whole.

“Since winning the nationals last year, the men have been working hard on preparing for the worlds in Germany and all their efforts have paid off.

They have done their country extremely proud. Congratulations and a very well done to both.

General secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation Anna Marie McHugh also commented, adding: “Ireland has always been highly respected internationally in terms of producing ploughmen to compete on the world stage.

However, Eamonn and John in particular are held in extremely high esteem – not only in Ireland but across the international ploughing community.

“Another great result such as this for both men further adds to their global reputation as masters in their field,” she said.

The Republic of Ireland were coached this year by one of Laois’ finest ploughmen, Patsy Condron.