Fermoy gears up for Dairygold Beef Expo 2018

Dairygold is preparing to hold its second annual Beef Expo, which will take place in Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy on Wednesday, September 12.

The event, which is free and open to all, will bring together top industry and animal health experts including: Sean Coffey, CEO of Kepak; Joe Burke, Bord Bia’s beef and livestock sector manager; and Dr. Doreen Corridan from Munster AI.

During the event, Coffey will provide an insight on processor/customer requirements; Burke will provide an overview of current and future markets and prices; and Dr. Corridan will share her expert advice on animal health during the autumn/winter period, according to Dairygold.

Nial Griffey, Dairygold’s beef manager, stated: “Dairygold is pleased to support our beef customers by hosting this important information and knowledge-sharing event.

Our aim is to share the most up-to-date industry insight and technical advice in a highly engaging, relevant and interactive setting.

With an attendance of over 400 people last year, Dairygold’s Beef Expo, an approved Knowledge-Transfer (KT) event of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has become a “key event in the Irish beef industry calendar”, according to organisers.

Advertisement

Key highlights on the evening will include: presentations by leaders in the beef sector; the live grading of cattle carried out by a Kepak representative – with Dairygold’s nutritionist Colman Purcell providing advice on finishing; information on nutrition, and animal health and welfare.

The event will also feature: product displays and demonstrations of livestock and handling equipment; fodder budgeting and feed planning services; as well as competitions with “great prizes on offer”.

On the night, there will be a wide range of information stands on animal health, fertiliser and breeding while Dairygold’s Agri and Retail divisions – along with Munster AI, ICBF and Kepak – will also be on hand to provide the best technical and one-to-one advice to beef farmers, the event show-runners assure.

The exhibition area will open to the public from 5:00pm and the speaker event will get underway at 7:00pm.