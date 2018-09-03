Agrihealth announces equestrian business takeover

Monaghan-based agri-business Agrihealth has acquired the business of Mackey Equestrian with effect from September 1, 2018.

Agrihealth, which specialises in the distribution of animal health, veterinary and equipment products in Ireland and the UK for over 50 years, announced the acquisition of the Wicklow-based business on Friday (August 31).

Mackey Equestrian, founded by Ernest and Samantha Mackey, based in Donard Co. Wicklow, has been notable in the equestrian distribution business on the island of Ireland for over 29 years.

Mackey Equestrian provides a range of equestrian products that includes: riding wear; riding hats; footwear; rugs; leatherwork; grooming equipment; health care; gifts; and stable equipment.

Mackey Equestrian stocks a number of brands including: Mackey; Equi-Sentials; Carr and Day and Martin; Charles Owen; SSG Gloves; Racesafe; and Stubbs, among others.

Advertisement

Sean Guinan, managing director of Agrihealth, noted: “This is a strategic development for Agrihealth and it strengthens and complements our existing portfolio of products and our footprint in the equestrian space in Ireland, the UK and beyond.”

The integration will be happening over the next few months but for the moment the business will be conducted as normal from Mackey Equestrian.

About Agrihealth

Beginning in 1966 as a veterinary service for the intensive poultry industry, which remains a key part of business, Agrihealth has expanded its reach into a number of areas from animal health and equipment wholesaling to animal identification, laboratory and veterinary services.