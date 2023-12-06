Met Éireann has issued two separate wind warnings which will affect several western countries throughout today (Wednesday, December 6).

Weather conditions will turn very windy for a time today with southeast winds gusting up to 100km/h in some areas, the national forecaster said.

Difficult travelling conditions and fallen branches and weakened trees may occur until 4:00p.m in Co. Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick today.

A further Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo will come into effect at 2:00p.m today and will remain in place until 8:00p.m today.

A rainfall warning is also currently in place for Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 1:00p.m tomorrow (Thursday, December 7).

Spells of heavy rain with strong and gusty winds may lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Wind and rainfall

Rain and drizzle will be most frequent in Ulster this morning. More persistent rain will extend across the country this afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible, too.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the south and southeast where spot flooding is possible. Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 7° to 11°.

There will be fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds and gales at the coast. Tonight will begin wet and windy over the eastern half of the country.

There will be fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds in the east, while winds and patches of rain or drizzle will be lighter elsewhere, Met Éireann said.

The rain and strong winds will clear from most areas overnight but will persist near the east coast. Lowest temperatures will range between 5° to 11° tonight.