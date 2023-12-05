Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall for seven counties from tomorrow morning (Wednesday, December 6).

The national meteorological service said that spells of heavy rain will move eastwards from 10:00a.m tomorrow and will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

The weather warning currently applies to counties: Carlow; Cork; Kerry; Kilkenny; Waterford; Wexford, and Wicklow. Source: Met Éireann

The weather conditions will lead to the potential for localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Met Éireann said that the warning will remain in place until 1:00p.m on Thursday (December 7).

Advertisement

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, and Derry from 7:00p.m on Wednesday until 4:00a.m on Thursday.

The heavy rain is likely to result in travel disruption in some areas covered by the warning.

A Status Yellow gale warning for all Irish coast will also come into force force for 24 hours from midnight on Wednesday. The southeasterly winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 at times.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that the freezing temperatures will give way to milder and more unsettled conditions as the week progresses.

Today (Tuesday, December 5) will be mostly dry with some good spells of winter sunshine, particularly in the west. Daytime temperatures will range from 3°C to 7° in light variable breezes, southerly winds will freshen on Atlantic coasts later.

Advertisement

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight with some light rain or drizzle on eastern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2° to 4° with some frost and ice forming, fog and freezing fog are also possible.

Wednesday, will be cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times, particularly in Munster and south Leinster, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

It will feel milder than recent days in highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

Met Éireann said that all soil conditions will deteriorate over the coming week due to more frequent rain.

All well drained soils will remain saturated, while the majority of moderately drained soils and all poorly drained soils will become waterlogged.