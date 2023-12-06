All householders in Ireland will be entitled to a brown bin recycling collection service from their waste collector from January 2024 as new EU legislation comes into force.

Currently, around 69% of Irish households can avail of a food waste collection service from their waste service collector.

The brown bin service accepts all types of food including raw and cooked meat and fish, plate scrapings, along with fruit and vegetable peelings.

Other items that can go into this bin include food-soiled paper napkins, paper towels, pizza boxes as well as grass clippings and light garden waste.

Pauline McDonogh, spokesperson for MyWaste.ie, said that the new household food and biowaste regulations “means everyone, everywhere can now avail of a brown bin service”.

“There are many households who are already fantastic at recycling and make a great effort to separate food waste.

“This change in legislation will make it easier for them as they can now finally access a brown bin collection service.

“If you don’t currently have a brown bin, I’d encourage you to organise one early in 2024. Contact your current waste collector – because you’re never too remote to recycle,” she said.

Chair of the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA), Des Crinion added that the new legislation means that more people will now be able to help Ireland to achieve its national recycling target of 60% by 2030.

“Recycling waste correctly, by putting it in the brown bin, is a vital step in our collective efforts to achieve targets and tackle climate change.

“The material from the brown bin is sent for composting or anaerobic digestion (AD) here on the island of Ireland. All waste collectors are preparing for these new regulations,” he said.

The IWMA is a trade association for waste management companies in Ireland, its members collect 95% of the household waste currently managed in Ireland and the vast bulk of the commercial, industrial and hazardous wastes.