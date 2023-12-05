300 applications for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) have been lodged with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The figure was confirmed by a department spokesperson at a Flahavans organic oat growers’ seminar last night (Monday, December 4) in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The event also heard that some 160 OFS applications are currently in draft format on the system.

As previously reported by Agriland, 46 farmers made OFS applications to DAFM within the first week of the scheme reopening.

DAFM

The government has set a target to reach 10% of land farmed organically by 2030 which is supported by an enhanced budget for organics of €256 million in Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Under the OFS, which opened on November 3, drystock farmers could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha “when they have achieved “full organic status”.

Higher payment rates are also available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per year has been introduced to support organic farmers.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett recently confirmed that she was extending the closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme by eight days to December 15.

The minister said that the decision followed requests from farmers and agricultural advisors for an extension to the deadline.

“I understand the pressure agricultural advisors are under and the need for time for farmers to make a fully informed decision about switching to organic farming,” she said.

“In a time of high input costs for farmers, the Organic Farming Scheme offers an opportunity for farm families to diversify,” the minister added.