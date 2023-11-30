The closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme has been extended by eight days to December 15, according to the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The original closing date for applications had been December 8, but Minister Pippa Hackett said today (Thursday, November 30) that she had listened to farmers and advisers who had asked for an extension to the closing date.

Minister Hackett said a series of farm walks, webinars and demonstration events had taken place across the country this year and this had “generated significant interest” from farmers in switching to organic farming.

“To ensure maximum opportunity for those who are interested in applying during the current scheme window, I have decided to extend the closing date by a further week, to Friday, December 15.

“I understand the pressure agricultural advisors are under and the need for time for farmers to make a fully informed decision about switching to organic farming.

“Bord Bia began the largest ever organic advertising campaign last month, which will help drive consumer demand in Ireland and farmers should be confident about the future of organic farming in Ireland,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Organic Farming Scheme

The government has set a target to reach 10% of land farmed organically by 2030 which is supported by an enhanced budget for organics of €256 million in Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

Under the scheme, which opened on November 3, drystock farmers could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha “when they have achieved “full organic status”.

Advertisement

Higher payment rates are also available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per year has been introduced to support organic farmers.

Minister Hackett said she hopes the extension to the original closing date for applications will give farmers time to “fully consider the benefits of farming organically”.

“Farmers are the first ones to experience the impacts of climate change, and have always adapted their farming systems to meet whatever challenges they face.

“In a time of high input costs for farmers, the Organic Farming Scheme offers an opportunity for farm families to diversify,” she added.