A stockbull or stockbulls have a vital role to play on many dairy farms during the breeding season, although on a great deal of farms their use has decreased.

Artificial insemination (AI) for a large number of farms has the most significant impact on the breeding season, but stockbulls still have a role to play.

Over the next few weeks farmers may be purchasing a new stockbull ahead of breeding season getting underway.

But before a bull is purchased or the current bull is left out with the cows, it is important that a number of checks are completed.

Stockbull

On farms where a stockbull is already in situ it is important that he is given a once-over before he is turned out to breed cows or heifers.

Ideally, he would be fertility tested and checked by a vet to ensure that he is fit for work.

Bulls are generally quite large animals so it is important to ensure that the bull will be able to handle the work that is required of him.

His feet should be checked to ensure that nothing is currently hampering him that may cause him to go lame before he is needed.

Purchase

For farms that are purchasing a stockbull there are a number things that need to be looked at and considered before purchasing.

The first thing to consider is how many cows he is expected to breed. If too many cows are not in calf when he is turned out with the cows there is a chance that he will be overworked and fail to get some cows in calf.

The distances he will be required to walk should also be considered. If there are a number of long walks then two bulls may be required to prevent lameness issues.

Before purchasing a bull it is advised to research and determine the health status of the herd he is coming from, as well as that farm’s vaccination protocols.

If he needs to be vaccinated, ensure that is considered before purchasing.

Ideally, farmers should also not buy a bull that hasn’t been fertility tested. A sub-fertile bull could result in a large number of cows not going in calf.

When purchasing a bull it is also important to consider a number of other factors including the breed, calving difficulty and gestation length.

If purchasing a beef or a dairy bull these figures are important as the goal is to produce an animal to sell or keep as a replacement, along with getting a cow into the parlour to produce milk.