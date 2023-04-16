Attention is turning to breeding 2023 on the majority of dairy farms, with many farmers already having the majority of their sires selected.

The selection of bulls and breeding of cows plays a significant role in improvements being made in herds.

Although many farms have made significant gains in recent years, in overall herd economic breeding index (EBI) and in production – most notably in milk solids delivered to the co-op – some have not.

There are some herds that are struggling to see improvements or are well behind where they would like to be.

The top 20% of farms are way ahead and even if they were able to make significant gains, the herds that are already behind would likely struggle to catch up.

So, what can be done?

Breeding 2023

For a farmer that is looking to drastically improve their herd, there are only really two options available.

The first option is to serve all the cows to beef and sell the incoming replacement heifers.

Then farmers would buy in high-quality replacement heifers for the next number of years and use these to generate replacements and improve their herd.

This should result in an improvement in the herd, although it will take a number of years to complete.

The second option available to farmers in this situation is to press the red button, so to speak.

This would mean completely selling the herd, from cows to the replacement heifers, and purchasing in high-quality stock to replace them.

Although more drastic, this will result in quick improvements being made and mean farmers will get where they want to be much quicker.

Another option is to operate a flying herd for a number of years and buy replacements for a number of years.

It is important for farmers that are considering these options to speak with their advisors and vet before hand.

EBI

At the Ballyhaise open day last summer, Teagasc dairy specialist James Dunne outlined that although many farms may be improving their herd’s average EBI, it is unlikely that it is improving fast enough to catch up with the top 20% of herds.

This means a decision may need to be made regarding the purchase of high-value EBI heifers to improve herd genetics and accelerate the improvement.

These high-value heifers can then be used to generate replacements and continue to improve genetic gains.

One Co. Cavan-based farmer increased his farm profitability by €41,760, or €348/cow, by making the decision to change his herd’s genetic make up.