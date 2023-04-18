The second rotation is getting underway on many farms across the country, with grazing conditions improving for many.

Back in late-February there was a concern that many herds were way ahead of target and grass would be in short supply.

But mother nature stepped in and forced many herds to be housed for a number of weeks, which meant that many herds were slowed down and came back in line with their targets when grazing resumed.

Second rotation

Most farms are now moving into the second rotation for the year, with the focus now on setting up the farm for the year ahead.

Ideally, farmers want to be entering covers with a pre-grazing yield of between 1,300kg of dry matter (DM)/ha and 1,500kg of DM/ha.

Hitting the residuals is important as the second rotation begins, as it sets farms up for the grazing season ahead.

When it comes to the grazing season, April is often when the battle can be won or lost.

Importance of reaching residuals:

To avoid wasting grass;

To avoid poor-quality grass in subsequent rotations;

To avoid topping;

To maximise intakes;

To maximise milk production.

Breeding

As farms move towards the breeding season farmers need to ensure that they are feeding cows to ensure they are in a good place to achieve good conception rates.

Ensuring that cows are getting adequate energy intakes drives milk solids, maintains body condition and improves fertility levels.

Cows should be grazing the highest quality pasture possible, ensuring that residuals are being achieved but that cows aren’t being pinched on intakes.

It is advisable to supplement any deficits in grass in good time. Cows at this time of the year should be eating 18kg to 19kg of DM of grass/day.

It is also important to monitor body condition score (BCS) and minerals in the cows’ diets.