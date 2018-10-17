What’s Kepak feeding cattle to produce Omega 3 enriched beef?

Kepak Group is set to unveil its latest product innovation – ‘the first’ Omega 3 enriched beef – this week at the Global Food Marketplace trade fair SIAL, which will take place in France from October 21 to 25.

Kepak’s Omega 3 beef innovation was produced through a three-year collaboration with Alltech and is achieved by feeding cattle with a specialised algae supplement during the finishing phase.

This means the beef reaches the required level of enrichment for Omega 3 accreditation.

Other innovations set to be unveiled by Kepak at the Paris based food-fair include the “Beefroot Burger”, featuring grass fed Irish beef, blended with beetroot and quinoa.

Flexitarian trends

This product is part of Big Al’s new “ecologically sustainable” blended burger range, which is said to have been developed in response to the growing flexitarian and health trends – with other blends joining the range soon also.

Commenting on the new product innovations, managing director at Kepak Group, John Horgan, said: “The new product innovations from Kepak, particularly our Omega 3 beef and blended burger range, are further proof of how Kepak is pioneering innovation in food.”

He added that the company’s innovations are “a direct response to market demands and are driven by emerging trends”.

More and more of our customers are looking to us to provide them with healthy, environmentally friendly and ecologically sustainable food options.

“I have no doubt that these new product innovations from Kepak will be received well at SIAL, which is a very important event for us as a business.”

Kepak will join 7,020 companies from some 109 countries that will be presenting their products to retail and foodservice professionals at SIAL.

All manner of food products, from ingredients through to equipment to end products, will be on show across 21 exhibition sectors at the event.