Tribine: A combine harvester story with a ‘twist’

A man who previously worked with Caterpillar, CNH (Case New Holland) and AGCO has joined Tribine Harvester as its chief operating officer – based at the company’s headquarters in Kansas (US).

James Shurts is now responsible for Tribine’s day-to-day operations, including: engineering; production; marketing and sales; and finance.

Shurts has over 20 years of industry experience.

He started his career with Caterpillar, where he was the first employee assigned to the Claas joint venture that brought the Lexion combine into North America. He led the initial test and development team. This led to a two-year stay in Germany where he was embedded with the Claas development team.

Most recently, Shurts led AGCO Corporation’s import operations – primarily focused on the Compact Utility Equipment (CUE) tractor segment.

Agriculture and more specifically, combines, are more than an occupation; they are a passion for me.

“Tribine is not just a concept; we are delivering units to customers,” he asserted.

“We are a very young company with an amazing opportunity to provide a solution to farmers that meets needs not addressed by other OEMs – like the labour shortage, compaction-induced yield loss and capital cost management.

Advertisement

“Our primary focus through 2018 will be to ensure the initial T1000 deliveries meet the schedules and field performance criteria we have committed to our customers.”

Who or what is Tribine?

Tribine Harvester is a North American company that has become known for its huge, articulated-steer combines.

Developed over many years, the machines’ design is notable for its articulated-steer frame; the rear section is home to a massive grain tank.

The grain tank’s capacity is akin to that of a high-capacity tractor-drawn ‘grain cart’ or ‘chaser bin’.

In reality, the Tribine design effectively mates a high-capacity combine with a grain cart, via a heavy-duty steering pivot.