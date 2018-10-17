Strong participation reported at ‘Getting Ireland Brexit Ready’ events

To date, the ‘Getting Ireland Brexit Ready’ events have been well attended, according to the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney.

The Government has organised this series of public information events around Ireland to inform and advise about Brexit preparedness and the range of support measures and resources that have been put in place, he added.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail leader, Michael Martin, the Tanaiste explained that the first regional public event was held in Cork on Friday, October 5. This was was followed up by an event in Galway on Friday, October 12.

Two further events will take place over the coming weeks in Monaghan on Friday, October 19, and in Dublin on Thursday, October 25.

Commenting on the events, the Tanaiste said: “To date these events have been very well attended with strong participation from the public and business communities.

“These events bring together a dozen agencies and their parent departments under one roof to inform and advise both citizens and businesses about Brexit preparedness and the range of support measures and resources the Government has put in place.”

The departments involved in the events include: the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.