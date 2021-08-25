Animals crossing the road is a sometimes difficult but necessary part of the job for many livestock farmers across the country.

However, while most already have a good gist of them, it is important to know exactly what the rules are for animals crossing the road – both for the person moving them and other motorists and road-users.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) the following rules apply to ensure a smooth interaction with minimal obstruction:

“If you are in charge of animals on a roadway, you must take reasonable steps to make sure the animals do not block other traffic or pedestrians.

“If you are in charge of animals on the road at night, you should carry a lamp showing a white light to the front and a red light to the back.

“You should also wear a reflective armband,” the authority adds.

Moving on to fellow road-users, the RSA says: “Always slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching or overtaking animals.

“If a person in charge of animals gives a signal to slow down or stop, you must obey it.

“Avoid using your horn if animals are in front of you, as it might frighten them,” the RSA says.

If you are travelling on a road where animals are common, animal crossing road signs may be present. Source: Road Safety Authority

Speaking to Agriland previously, Noel Gibbons, health and safety officer with Mayo County Council, pointed out that farmers who drive cattle along a road need to ensure that they identify and manage risk in order to avoid potentially costly legal consequences.

“Use road signs to warn other users that cattle are on the road,” he said at the time.

“To avoid liability, you must ensure that you use all reasonable care to prevent the animals from causing harm or damage and whether you have acted reasonably will be judged by the standards of the ordinary man.

“If permanent signs are needed at regular crossing places, you should approach your local council; one type of sign to provide is the flap folding sign which can be opened/closed as necessary.

“Once the cattle have left the road, ensure that signs are placed to warn motorists of any mud or dung which has been deposited on the road by the cattle and take steps to ensure that the road is cleaned after use.”

