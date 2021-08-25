The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled batches of a pork-scratching product, and has issued a food-allergen alert for a product that did not correctly declare that it contained milk.

Batches of Mr. Porky Original Scratchings have been recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

The product’s country of origin is the UK and all dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are affected (on 5×16.6g packs).

FSAI salmonella warning

Accordingt to the FSAI:

“People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12-36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6-72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

“Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.”

Allergen alert

The allergen alert relates to My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip (pack size: 560g; batch code: all batch codes; best before date: all best before date).

The FSAI has confirmed that milk has not been correctly declared on the ingredients list of this product.

“This may make these batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk or its constituents,” according to the FSAI.

Unauthorised pesticide

Meanwhile, several recall orders for various other food products were made recently due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide.

Since the start of August, the authority issued five recall orders on products that contained ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU, but is approved for use in some countries outside the EU.

