A Westmeath-based couple have undertaken a farm diversification with a difference in the form of a private hire dog park, kennels and a grooming facility for canines on their land at Clonmorrill, Delvin.

Darren and Karen Kelly moved from Ratoath to Delvin two-years-ago.

“It was always on the cards. We moved to a cottage with 3ac, with a view to eventually expand. With the layout of the land around us, it wasn’t possible to stay put.

“We had kept our ears open for something nearby, because we loved the area,” said Karen.

“We saw that there was an auction coming up in the area of a 70ac farm, split into four lots, and we wanted to see what the process was like while buying at an auction.

“When we watched the other lots selling and the house and farm sitting there idly, we both very quietly decided that it could be what we always wanted – a project that we could develop and make our own,” she continued.

“We hadn’t seen our property – 30ac with the yard and the house, before we bought it. It was the most spontaneous and impulsive thing we had ever done.

“We had engaged with a fantastic farm consultant while we scrolled through the property market and he advised us on what type of holding would suit us best for what we wanted.

“I have always had a love for animals and their natural ways. I went to Gurteen College to study equine and business. I had always worked around horses and had a love for being outdoors, no matter the weather.

“Darren who is an advanced paramedic, came from the countryside, but had little ties to farming. He still holds the same interest in nature as I have,” she added. Darren Kelly

“We have eight little Aberdeen heifers. We chose the Angus breed mainly on the ethics of our principles. They are easy calving, don’t need disbudding, are very docile, and we liked the policies of the Irish Angus Society.

“We are in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), where we are restoring and replanting hedging, installing bird boxes, and re-greening a good portion for a riparian margin.”

Canines have always been a big part of Karen’s life: “I was the first female search dog handler in the Civil Defence. I still get a buzz when I hear that I was the first female anything.

“I have a beautiful Springer Spaniel that’s no stranger to the media, with me at home. Rossi belongs to the Irish Civil Defence Forces, but lives with me. We trained him in human remains detection overseas,” she said.

Rossi inspired the couple to provide facilities for canines on their farm.

“I have a vast understanding of animals and their behaviour, but dogs seem to reward you for having that knowledge in spades,” Karen added.

“I am a volunteer with the Civil Defence for over 10 years, so I had a good grasp on rescue and recovery before I got Rossi,” the dog lover added.

Role within the community

“Now, we have an extremely important role in the Irish community where we reunite families, usually in horrendous circumstances, but we are honoured to provide such a profound resource. We have five other dogs here, three in training to take up the mantle for him,” she said.

As animal lovers new to farming, they felt that the farm and the facilities for canines would work well together.

“Dogs aren’t for everyone, and with our lack of experience in the farming industry, we decided it was best not to put all our eggs into one basket.

“We provide a safe and secure space for all types of dogs and owners. Their dogs can run free, off lead and without a muzzle in some cases and the owners get to relax with them too.

“We are going to continue to farm sustainably and ethically. It’s the core principle here and we will stick to it. Being new to this industry, we feel that it’s the way forward,” Karen said.