Total funding of almost €300,000 is available for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2024 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Tuesday, January 23), issued a call for proposals for agri-food tourism initiatives.

Agri-food tourism broadly is the practice of offering activities as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce, and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine.

It may involve staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours or buying produce directly from a farm or market.

Agri-food tourism also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.

Agri-food tourism projects

Project applications, which may also include rural food markets, will close at 12:00p.m on Friday, February 23. The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000.

Applications should be made via the call for proposals application form which is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) website.

Minister McConalogue said that tourism and the agri-food sector are “inextricably linked” and they “complement each other well”, but added:

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.”

Agri-food tourism initiatives will help rural businesses to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve the rural experience, the minister said.

“In 2023 some great projects were developed under this scheme, and it is hoped that 2024 will provide an opportunity to progress projects further and indeed create new experiences,” he added.