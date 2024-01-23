Politicians, including a senior government minister, are urging Kerry Agribusiness to engage with five drivers who remain on the picket line today (Tuesday, January 23).

The drivers, who began their strike action outside Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee last Wednesday (January 17), said that the industrial action centres on the company’s decision to impose compulsory redundancies on them.

Following a review of milk collection procedures last year, Kerry Agribusiness decided to move all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

The company said that it then entered a “transparent redundancy consultation period” with the drivers in November.

However, the employment of the drivers was terminated on December 31, 2023, without mutual agreement between the parties involved.

Drivers

Neither the group of drivers, who have between 29 and 45 years’ service with Kerry Agribusiness, nor their union, SIPTU, have been contacted by the company in relation to the strike.

Advertisement

There are 100 SIPTU members in Kerry Agribusiness, which is part of Kerry Group plc.

Several Kerry politicians have offered their support to the drivers by joining them on the picket line, including Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD and the party’s national spokesperson on justice, Pa Daly, who also met with the drivers, confirmed to Agriland that he is planning to raise the issue in the Dáil.

Deputy Daly will be asking that the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) takes a role in facilitating further talks between the parties. Sinn Féin spokesperson for justice and Kerry TD Pa Daly offered his support to the drivers Source: Sharon Ryan SIPTU

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has called on Kerry Agribusiness to reverse its decision to terminate the employment of “five long-standing employees”.

“Kerry Agribusiness need to respect the good will of the farming communities in Kerry and beyond.

“If they are going to treat these men in this way, I am not so sure Kerry Agribusiness are going to have that good will, as farmers always respected the service that these men provided collecting milk late and early.

Advertisement

“These drivers have given sterling service to Kerry and Kerry Agribusiness over the many years ranging from 29 to 45 years,” he said.

“These drivers are being treated very shabbily by Kerry Agribusiness and some of these drivers are in the twilight of their careers.

“At least let them finish out their careers in jobs they were used to and well capable of doing, especially when Kerry Agribusiness are continuing to make massive profits,” Deputy Healy-Rae added.

Agriland has contacted Kerry Agribusiness for comment.