The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) presidential team has confirmed that securing sustainable farmgate prices will be a priority for the organisation throughout 2024 and beyond.

This approach reflects the probability of farm support budgets falling in real terms over the coming years.

The union hierarchy is also pushing to have food security levels within the UK boosted.

UFU president, David Brown, commented: “The potential of UK farming and food production is substantial going forward.”

The UFU president believes that the role of agriculture is critical in tackling two of the biggest challenges at a national and global level – producing enough food to feed a growing population while also tackling climate change.

“It is disappointing that only 27% in the UK recognise locally-produced food as being important, but there are huge gains to be made through collaboration and engagement with the agri-food industry, government and academics.

“Farmers are extremely vulnerable to elements that are out of their control such as extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, changes to policy and production costs.

“However, ensuring the marketplace is a level playing field for our farmers, and creating polices that enhance food production and environmental incentives that support family farms to remain viable, will support our members to invest in the future of farming,” he said.

The union president confirmed the need to have Northern Ireland’s current £300 million farm support budget increased for the future.

Simply maintaining current budget represents a reduction in items real term value.

New agricultural policy

“The ethos behind our new agricultural policy is to help farmers to reduce emissions further, while supporting local food production and farm profitability,” Browne continued.

“Change is often challenging and yet, as we look forward, we can reflect that change has been a constant in the agricultural sector.

“The year ahead will see the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland seeking to address the sustainability challenge.

“Our role has been to ensure that those who would advocate to shrink our food production, are aware of the many initiatives being undertaken by our farmers,” he stated.

The UFU president has said that Northern Ireland is setting a high global standard as the first region to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, alongside a sustainable ruminant genetics programme to improve the efficiency of livestock.

“Carbon surveys, required by both government and those we supply, will provide the crucial evidence that our production systems are amongst the most efficient in the world,” Browne concluded.