The damage from Storm Isha has exposed “hundreds of ash trees” infected with ash dieback, a member of the Seanad has claimed.

Senator Tim Lombard called on the government to provided funding to local authorities to allow them carry put surveys to identify ash dieback in roadside trees and to have them removed.

“On Monday morning (January 22), I was contacted by a number of landowners who told me that many of the roadside ash trees that fell in the wake of Storm Isha appeared to be perfectly healthy, but were found to be infected with this serious disease,” the Co. Cork-based senator said.

“Ash trees are most common in our hedgerows and are often found along our roads. This realisation shows the need for more regular inspection of roadside ash trees.

“It’s important to remember that this isn’t just an issue for landowners. Many homeowners may have an ash tree in their roadside garden. There is a potential liability here to both landowners and homeowners,” Lombard added.

He said that, while there is a scheme in place to remove trees from ash plantations infected with the disease, there “is nothing for roadside trees”.

The senator called on Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien to intervene.

“Minister O’Brien should put in place a special fund to allow local authorities to carry out surveys to identify Ash dieback in roadside trees.

“Additional financial support should be be allocated for the safe removal of trees which are weakened from the disease,” he added.

According to Lombard, removing trees infected with ash dieback from roadsides would remove a significant threat to health and safety.

“Local authorities and emergency services reported fallen trees all over the country. In many areas fallen trees accounted for road closures.

“By minimising the risk of trees falling, we can remove a major health and safety hazard from our roads particularly during the severe weather conditions like those brought on by Storm Isha and those predicted for Storm Jocelyn, and future extreme weather events,” Lombard said.

Power outages after Storm Isha

As of this morning (Tuesday, January 23), some 57,000 ESB customers remain without power following Storm Isha at the weekend, down from the peak of 235,000 immediately after the storm.

The ESB told Agriland that around 178,000 customers have had their power restored since yesterday morning when ESB crews mobilised nationwide.

It is understood that the areas where customers remain without supply are predominantly in the northwest of the country, including counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

However, restoration efforts are likely to be hampered by the arrival of Storm Jocelyn, with the country set to take another round of strong, potentially damaging, winds.