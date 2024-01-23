As of this morning (Tuesday, January 23), some 57,000 ESB customers remain without power following Storm Isha at the weekend, down from the peak of 235,000 immediately after the storm.

The ESB told Agriland that around 178,000 customers have had their power restored since yesterday morning when ESB crews mobilised nationwide.

It is understood that the areas where customers remain without supply are predominantly in the northwest of the country, including counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

However, restoration efforts are likely to be hampered by the arrival of Storm Jocelyn, with the country set to take another round of strong, potentially damaging, winds.

“Met Éireann Status Orange and Yellow level wind warnings associated with Storm Jocelyn…may hamper restoration efforts in areas already most affected by Storm Isha,” the ESB warned.

The company also said that any impacted customers who use electrically-powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life this causes, and thank customers across the country, especially those who will be without power…for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.”

The company also stressed that anyone who comes across fallen wires or damaged electricity infrastructure should never touch or approach them, as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

Damage to electricity infrastructure should be reported to 1800 372 999.

Storm Jocelyn

Ireland will now have to face into another night of very strong winds as another storm, Storm Jocelyn, is on the horizon.

A series of weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann in connection with this storm.

Status Orange wind warnings for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo have been issued.

The warning for Donegal will be in place from 6:00p.m today until 2:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday, January 24). The warning for Galway and Mayo will also begin from 6:00p.m this evening and will end at midnight.

The forecaster has warned of large coastal waves with wave overtopping; very difficult travelling conditions; fallen trees; damage to power lines; and damage to already weakened structures.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into place for three counties from 12:00p.m today until 5:00a.m tomorrow morning. It will apply to counties Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal (with the exception of the period in which Donegal is under the Status Orange warning).

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo, coming into force from 12:00p.m today until 2:00a.m tomorrow morning.

Finally, all of Leinster, along with counties Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon will enter a Status Yellow wind warning from 5:00p.m today which will remain in effect until 2:00a.m tomorrow morning.

It is possible that Met Éireann will update these warnings, or issue new ones, as the day progresses.