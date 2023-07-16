A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by national weather forecaster Met Éireann for several counties in the southeast this evening (Sunday, July 16).

The national weather forecaster has warned of some thunder and lighting in parts this evening near intense downpours until 9:00p.m.

The counties affected by the Status Yellow thunderstorm warning are: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford.

National weather forecast

There will be sunny spells and showers this afternoon and evening. However, some showers will be heavy, especially in parts of the east and south with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 15° and 19°. The weather will be blustery at times with mostly moderate westerly winds, fresh at times near coasts, Met Éireann said.

Tonight, showers will become isolated and there will be good dry and clear spells. Some mist may develop as winds ease light at lowest temperatures of between 7° and 10°.

Tomorrow (Monday, July 17) will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers at highest temperatures of 17° to 19° with a light, occasionally moderate, westerly breeze.

It will turn mostly cloudy in the southwest in the evening with rain developing here towards the end of the day, according to the national forecaster.