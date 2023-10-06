Tánaiste Micheál Martin spoke about possible supports for dairy farmers in Budget 2024 today (Friday, October 6) after receiving a tour of operations at Danone in Macroom, Co. Cork.

The Tánaiste confirmed he has been speaking with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue ahead of budget day on Tuesday (October 10) about slurry storage capacity and capital allowances for dairy farmers in particular.

The Tánaiste said that although climate change is an “existential challenge” and that one of its consequences is danger to “food security”.

Commenting on the work that is carried out at Danone, he “it’s something we need to understand a bit better”.

Advertisement

“Very often people don’t make the connection between the primary producer and the farmers,” he said.

The Tánaiste visited the factory to meet the team of more than 220 employees and see processes that create milk base powder for formula milks.

Macroom is one of the largest formula-milk spray-drying facilities, with the company exporting to more than 50 countries worldwide. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheál Martin; managing director at Danone Ireland, Killian Barry; supply point director at Danone, Donal Dennehy; and head of corporate affairs, Danone Ireland, Grace Milton,

According to Danone Ireland, it is on a “journey” towards net-zero carbon emissions, and its factories are participating in the company’s ‘ReFuel programme’, which aims to deliver energy efficiency improvements across the Danone factory network.

Advertisement

“People are very anxious to improve, to become more efficient and they’re very conscious of the challenges that they face,” the Tánaiste said.

He added that this year is seeing decreases in prices for dairy products and that the government is “constantly seeking ways to assist farmers”.

The government will work with farmers on a “continual basis” through climate challenges, he said.